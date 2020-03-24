Honey Lung Share Barbed Single 'Big'

London's Honey Lung have shared their barbed new single 'Big'.

The band recently linked with Big Scary Monsters, with the DIY colossus putting its weight behind their cause.

Emboldened new EP 'Post Modern Motorcade Music' lands on May 29th, led by a brand new single from the four-piece.

A group who formed following a fateful Gumtree ad, there's nothing contrived about the chemistry that fuels 'Big', with its raucous shoegaze recalling Swervedriver at their peak.

Short and succinct, the crisp production shines fresh light on the nuance of the band's songwriting, adding a little extra power in the process.

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.