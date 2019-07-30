Honey Lung Bite Back With New Single 'Nothing'

Honey Lung have shared their biting new single 'Nothing' - tune in now.

The band have played a series of blinding shows throughout 2019, matching this with some lengthy writing sessions.

Aiming to get close to the dreams they have in their heads, the four-piece gathered round singer Jamie Batten’s house one day, listening to prime Scottish noise rock outfit The Jesus And Mary Chain.

Picking up their instruments, new single 'Nothing' emerged from the ether - a brutally blunt, engaging, and completely catchy return.

Ferocious noise matched to tightly wound songwriting, it's out now and will be followed by some tour dates this Autumn.

Honey Lung comment:

“Everything is coming into focus, we know what we are and where we are going. 'Nothing' has been the closest we have come to creating the sound in our heads”.

Tune in now.

Catch Honey Lung at the following shows:

November

29 Southampton Heartbreakers

30 Leeds Headrow House

December

1 Manchester Jimmy’s

3 Edinburgh Sneaky Pete’s

4 Bristol Crofters Rights

5 London Boston Music Room

Photo Credit: Timothy Casten

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.