Honey Harper's 'Strawberry Lite' Is A Glimpse Into Another Gorgeous Dimension

Honey Harper is a man of the world.

Raised in the Southern state of Georgia, his work straddles the globe, a kind of interstellar country that wraps itself around the horizon.

Recent EP 'Universal Country' helped introduce a true one-off, with its opaque production lending a curious other-ness, a slight sense of the eerie to his work.

Continuing to craft new material, incoming single 'Strawberry Lite' continues his inward gaze, exploring regions of inner space while looking endlessly out to the world.

Taking his initial demo and deconstructing it, Honey Harper utilised the help of Parisian production trio Mind Gamers (Sebastien Tellier, John Kirby, and Daniel Stricker) to finish the single.

Honey explains its origins thus...

"'Strawberry Lite' was written on the couch in my living room and on the floor of Dean Street Studios, where I record most often. I lay on the ground of the studio with Mick and Gus, two of my band members, as we discussed the song and what we all thought it meant. We talked about the past and the future, stress and letting go, The Grateful Dead, old hippie slogans, and hip new t-shirt companies and I wrote out new lines and transcribed mumbled demo verses to finish the lyrics.”

Clash has nabbed the full video for 'Strawberry Lite' and it's a glimpse into another gorgeous universe.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.