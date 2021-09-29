Holy Other Introduces New Album 'Lieve'

UK electronic voice Holy Other will release new album 'Lieve' on November 19th.

The digital artist released a string of fantastic projects about a decade ago, before seeing to fall into silence.

New album 'Lieve' ends all that, with Holy Other emerging from 10 years in the shadows.

Constructed during an extended stay at Bidston Observatory on the Wirral, the producer used aspects of the observatory's own acoustics to overhaul his sound.

Recorded throughout the long, strange year that was 2020, it finds Holy Other contextualising a fresh lexicon with which to operate.

Check out title piece 'Lieve' below.

Tracklisting:

1. Dirt Under Your Nails

2. Lieve

3. Absolutes

4. Heartrendering

5. Up Heave

6. Whatever You Are You're Not Mine

7. Groundless

8. Refuse

9. Shudder

10. Bough Down

