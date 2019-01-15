Holy Ghost! Breakout With 'Escape From Los Angeles'

Holy Ghost! have detailed their new album 'Work' - it lands on June 21st via West End Records.

The pair gained critical acclaim for their opening pair of LPs, with their self-titled 2011 debut being followed by 2013's 'Dynamics'.

Both released on DFA Records, Holy Ghost! switch it up for their third LP, which is set to land on the iconic West End Records label.

The imprint's first album release in some 30 years, West End has an incredibly rich history - it's the label that essentially birthed the 12 inch record as a club format.

Out on June 21st, 'Work' is led by breakout track 'Escape From Los Angeles', a song that references John Carpenter's cult dystopian sci-fi flick.

A stripped down return, it's playful twist on the relationship between the organic and digital is matched to an obtuse sense of synth pop.

An intriguing offering, you can check out 'Escape From Los Angeles' below.

