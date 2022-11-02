Holo Distills Rave Influences With 'Bleu'

Producer Holo channels rave elements with new track 'Bleu'.

The electronic musician's debut EP 'Atlas' was a neat introduction, marrying meditative songwriting elements to crisp digitalism.

A sign of promise coming into bloom, his follow up EP 'In Limbo' allows Holo to expand his aesthetic still further.

Out shortly, his new track 'Bleu' is an indication of his rave inspirations, and Holo's blossoming vocal ability.

His first vocal track, 'Bleu' uses crisp breaks and neat synth flare-ups, before making way for a dappled vocal melody.

He comments...

"I chose this track’s title as a nod to Bicep’s 'Glue' - an inspiration for the track’s sound - but also because in my mind this track’s colour was a light blue. Sometimes I get that when making music - a really strong mental image, whether it be a colour, or a scene."

"This is the first Holo track I’ve sung on too, with that Tame Impala-style vocal hook 'Tomorrow' in the final minute. I love singing, and it’s something I explore a lot more on another record I'll be releasing soon."

Tune in now.

'In Limbo' EP will be released on March 11th.

Photo Credit: Paul Chynoweth

