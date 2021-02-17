Hollyy's 'Hesitate' Is A Slomo Soul Wonder

Stateside group Hollyy have shared their beautiful new single 'Hesitate'.

The band are steeped in classic soul influences - think Sam Cooke, or even some later doo wop sides - but they splice this with a very modern outlook.

With songwriting skills to rival Whitney, say, or even Wilco, they match indie rock tropes to a sense of vintage R&B.

Hollyy's latest project is a double A-side single, with the two cuts reflecting the contradictions at work in their musicality.

So, 'Hesitate' is patched against 'Sailing', with the release available digitally from February 19th (with a 45 vinyl in the works, too).

'Hesitate' opens with some plangent notes of guitar, before settling into a neat group work out, a slick as the crease in a pair of vintage chinos.

Leaning on those classic influences, 'Hesitate' shimmers with a beatific glow, the vocals interweaving to create something bigger than the sum of its parts.

Hollyy comment...

"Releasing a double-side is something we've been talking about for a long time now. It's sort of an old-school concept that is heavily influenced from 1960s and 70s soul, R&B and funk records and we've always loved the concept and the allure of that. We think it keeps things fun and resurfaces some vintage feel to a modern day and sometimes too 'predictable' of today's musical landscape and release campaigns."

"We think 'Hesitate' and 'Sailing' pair well together and work great together as a cohesive A-B side record. So we're excited to be dropping this release that honors the release style of a lot of our greatest musical influences as well as put out our first vinyl pressings we've done as a group so far."

Tune in now.

<a data-cke-saved-href="https://hollyy1.bandcamp.com/track/hesitate" href="https://hollyy1.bandcamp.com/track/hesitate">Hesitate by Hollyy</a>

Join us on the ad-free creative social networkÂ Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. FollowÂ Clash MagazineÂ as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Â