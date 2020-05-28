Holly Macve Shares Christmas Single 'Wonder'

Songwriter Holly Macve has shared her new festive single 'Wonder'.

Recently signing a deal with Modern Sky, Holly is set to release a flurry of new material in 2021.

For now, though, fans can bask in her nostalgic new single, with 'Wonder' tapping into mid-winter's reflective side.

Out now, it's a gorgeous listen, one that attempts to peel back from the frenetic nature of 2020 life.

She comments: "As another year passes, time feels like a runaway train and all my memories of winter blur together as one."

"This time of year makes me think of Mulled wine, Elvis and spending time with my closest ones. ‘Wonder’ is a nostalgic montage, the sounds and imagery of a romantic Christmas time, and a reflection of all the things and people I may miss this year. It was a spontaneous song, I wrote it a few weeks back and then spent the following days alone in my bedroom producing it, arranging the strings & trying to create the sound of the dreamy, bittersweet music I was hearing in my head."

A full video is now online, and it features Holly Macve performing in Hove's historic All Saints Church.

Holly adds: "It’s a beautiful space and I wanted it to be a one shot video so it felt like a direct performance," she explains. "I’ve missed singing to an audience so much this year, communicating my music with this video was the closest I could get to the real thing."

Tune in now.

