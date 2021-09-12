Holly Humberstone Wins BRIT Rising Star 2022

Holly Humberstone has been named the BRIT Rising Star 2022.

The final shortlist was unveiled a few days ago, with three artists aiming to follow in the footsteps of previous winners such as Adele, Sam Fender, Griff, and more.

Clara Amfo revealed the winner on her BBC Radio 1 Future Sounds show, with Holly Humberstone emerging triumphant.

The winner of BRIT Rising Star 2022, she will now perform at the ceremony in London's O2 Arena on February 8th.

Holly says...

“I remember watching the BRITs with my parents each year and being totally awe struck by the artists coming together in what felt like another universe. Now to be named the BRITs Rising Star and nominated alongside two other incredible women, with the songs that started within those four walls at home is so mad. It just doesn’t feel real. This year has been a wild ride and a year of firsts, and I am so grateful and thankful for everyone who has helped make this happen!”

Congrats!