Holly Herndon Announces New Album 'Proto'

Holly Herndon has shared plans for her new album 'Proto'.

A few months ago the electronic composer shared a collaboration with Jlin, with 'Godmother' featuring contributions from an AI agency known as Spawn.

A project that re-imagines the artworks of her 'godmother' Jlin, Spawn's impact can be felt across Holly Herndon's new LP.

'Proto' lands on May 10th, developed alongside long time collaborator Mathew Dryhurst and ensemble developer Jules LaPlace.

Fuelling Spawn with all manner of influences during extensive sessions in Berlin, the call-and-response methodology is eerily close to the religious gatherings Holly attended as a child in East Tennessee.

Undoubtedly fascinating in its methodology, the concert behind 'PROTO' is frighteningly future-facing. She comments:

“There’s a pervasive narrative of technology as dehumanizing. We stand in contrast to that. It’s not like we want to run away; we’re very much running towards it, but on our terms. Choosing to work with an ensemble of humans is part of our protocol. I don’t want to live in a world in which humans are automated off stage. I want an A.I. to be raised to appreciate and interact with that beauty.”

New song 'Eternal' is now online, a startling piece of electronic abstraction with a ghostly, almost uncanny feel.

Check it out now.

Tracklisting:

1. Birth

2. Alienation

3. Canaan (Live Training)

4. Eternal

5. Crawler

6. Extreme Love (with Lily Anna Hayes and Jenna Sutela)

7. Frontier

8. Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt

9. SWIM

10. Evening Shades (Live Training)

11. Bridge (with Martine Syms)

12. Godmother (with Jlin)

13. Last Gasp

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.