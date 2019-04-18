Holdan's 'Foggy Lake' Is Entrancing

A while back talented Atlanta beat maker Igloo decided to relocate.

Moving to Los Angeles, he immersed himself in the city's beats scene, launching his own studio and a new label in the process.

New imprint Red Umbrella is open for business, with the first signing Holdan now prepping his debut EP.

It's a bold introduction from this brave new talent, who has completely self-produced all the material on the incoming release.

Still only 20 years old, Holdan's vital new EP is led by stunning new single 'Foggy Lake'.

Immersive electronics matched to lucid melodies, it's a startling opening chapter from this riveting talent.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.