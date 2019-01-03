Hold Up. What Are McFly Up To?

Could pop-punk bandits McFly be set to re-unite?

The band emerged in 2003 with a blitz of hits, eventually racking up 18 consecutive UK top 20 singles across more than a decade.

Going on hiatus in 2016, McFly confirmed a flurry of solo projects, with Dougie Poynter forming new group INK.

However the story might not be over. The group just overhauled their social media accounts, placing a cryptic video online.

The move has sparked huge fan speculation, with many assuming that McFly might well follow Busted by reforming to mark out another chapter for their career.

So, what's up? We'll let you know when the dust settles.

