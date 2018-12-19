Hold Up: New Noname Incoming

Noname is set to release a new track on New Year's Day.

The devoutly independent rap force released her debut album (proper) 'Room 25' a few months ago, and it earned a high placing in our Album Of The Year countdown.

Since then the creativity has yet to stop, with Noname continually working on fresh material.

Something new will ring in the New Year, it seems, with a new song set to land on January 1st.

Keep 'em peeled!

Photo Credit: Vicky Grout

