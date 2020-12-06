Hold Up. Did IDLES Just Announce Their New Album?

IDLES seem to be gearing up to release... something.

The Bristol band have been in the studio of late, even allowing DIY into the creative process.

New single 'Mr. Motivator' was a blast of empowerment during these dark times, and it seems more could follow.

Updating their socials, IDLES have now shared a short clip, pointing fans towards June 16th... cue feverish excitement.

So, is this it? Is the third album about to drop? Will it arrive later in the year, or all at once?

The answers, well, they'll come soon.

Here's the announce.

16 JUNE 2020https://t.co/ilhoFeIsEY pic.twitter.com/jg2EtB5LD5 — I D L E S (@idlesband) June 14, 2020

