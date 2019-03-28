Hockeysmith's New Label Is A Platform For Cornish Talent

Cornwall has a distinct cultural identity, with its history and heritage - combined with those ill-equipped transport links - combining to grant the area a unique character.

It's a place Hockeysmith retreated to, finding solace in her surroundings, and the community she immersed herself in.

This process underpins her remarkable new EP 'Tears At My Age', matching dreamy melodies against barbed pieces of digitised pop music.

Now Hockeysmith is taking things one step further, linking with Lukasz Kucharski (omoo) to launch new record label and creativity platform EEL.

The label opens with new compilation album 'EEL.COMP1' which features new artists from Cornwall, a real celebration of a fertile underground scene.

Leading from the front, Hockeysmith shares remarkable new song 'Never Knowing', with its vivid colours and brutal electronics linking to dramatic effect.

Tune in now.

Catch Hockeysmith at the following shows:

April

14 Bristol Thekla (TVAM Support)

May

26 Cornwall Poltimore Festival

August

10 Cornwall Boardmasters

