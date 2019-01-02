HMV Saved, But 27 Stores Will Close

Canadian outlet Sunrise Records are set to take control of HMV.

The long-standing music chain was plunged into administration during the final days of 2018, following a sluggish Christmas for the British high street.

With 2200 jobs at risk the move caused considerable disruption throughout the music industry, with FOPP also affected.

Now Canadian company Sunrise Records have stepped in, confirming a takeover deal that will save the chain.

As part of cost-cutting measures some 100 shops will remain, with 1,487 jobs being saved.

Sunrise Records chief executive Doug Putman said he was "delighted to acquire the most iconic music and entertainment business in the UK."

Speaking to Radio 4's Today programme Putman added that HMV was a "fantastic, heritage brand".

The business person has previous experience with HMV - he bought their Canadian wing in 2014, and turned it into a nationwide series of 80 stores.

