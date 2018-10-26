HMV is overtaking Amazon on physical music sales, it has been reported.

The high street music chain endured a near-death experience in 2013, before slimming down and regaining its focus.

Putting weight behind the vinyl resurgence, HMV seems to be in a healthy state - and it's even pushing its way back out in front.

The Official Charts report that HMV's share of the physical music market (CD and vinyl) rose to 28%, nudging past Amazon (21.1%).

The report uses the latest data from Kantar Worldpanel, and finds HMV fully integrating their website for online orders.

The big sellers aren't particularly Clash-friendly, though - top sales include Now That's What I Call Music 100 and the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again soundtrack.

HMV's head of music John Hirst told Music Week: "Everybody at HMV is incredibly passionate about music and particularly the physical product, from our central support operations, through our distribution centres and, of course, in store with our amazing staff delivering gold standard customer service day in, day out. Whilst the customer still wants physical music - and they really do - we'll be here to put it in their hands."

"We’re trying to innovate as much as we can," he added. "We’re getting some great results on pre-order, for vinyl in particular - vinyl is 50% of our music offering sales-wise online and obviously the value in the margin there is really strong."

