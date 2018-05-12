HMV Announce List Of Shop Closures

HMV has confirmed a number of shop closures in line with its re-structuring.

The music chain is currently in administration, with Canadian company Sunshine Records set to complete a takeover.

100 shops will remain open, but a list of closures has now been confirmed, and it includes some landmark sites.

HMV will shutter its flagship Oxford Street store, losing a spot on London's iconic shopping area for the first time in more than 100 years.

Four branches of FOPP will close, including a landmark site on Glasgow's Byres Road.

The BBC report that the following branches will be closed:

Ayr

Bath

Bluewater

Bristol, Cribbs

Chichester

Exeter, Princesshay

Fopp, Bristol

Fopp, Glasgow Byres

Fopp, Manchester

Fopp, Oxford

Glasgow, Braehead

Guernsey

Hereford

Manchester, Trafford

Merry Hill

Oxford Street

Peterborough, Queensgate

Plymouth, Drake Circus

Reading

Sheffield, Meadowhall

Southport

Thurrock

Tunbridge

Uxbridge

Watford

Westfield

Wimbledon

