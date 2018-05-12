HMV Announce List Of Shop Closures

HMV has confirmed a number of shop closures in line with its re-structuring.
The music chain is currently in administration, with Canadian company Sunshine Records set to complete a takeover.
100 shops will remain open, but a list of closures has now been confirmed, and it includes some landmark sites.
HMV will shutter its flagship Oxford Street store, losing a spot on London's iconic shopping area for the first time in more than 100 years.
Four branches of FOPP will close, including a landmark site on Glasgow's Byres Road.
The BBC report that the following branches will be closed:
Ayr
Bath
Bluewater
Bristol, Cribbs
Chichester
Exeter, Princesshay
Fopp, Bristol
Fopp, Glasgow Byres
Fopp, Manchester
Fopp, Oxford
Glasgow, Braehead
Guernsey
Hereford
Manchester, Trafford
Merry Hill
Oxford Street
Peterborough, Queensgate
Plymouth, Drake Circus
Reading
Sheffield, Meadowhall
Southport
Thurrock
Tunbridge
Uxbridge
Watford
Westfield
Wimbledon
