HMLTD Announce Debut Album 'West Of Eden'

HMTLD are set to release their long-awaited debut album 'West Of Eden' on February 7th.

The South London group's flamboyant live shows are a sensational blizzard of theatrics and dirty indie riffs, cutting a swathe across the capital.

Working with Lucky Number, the band's debut album is finally close to completion, and arrives early next year.

Out on February 7th, 'West Of Eden' is led by a bolshy new single, with 'The West Is Dead' tackling late-era hyper-capitalism and the crippling pressure on the individual.

Spychalski explains: “this is not dystopia, but a mirror up to late capitalism; where we are and where we’re headed. Sick dolphins lap at the tide, the insects have all dropped from the skies and the global economy enters free fall. Ecological catastrophe guaranteed. The West is dead. Atomised, alienated and apathetic...”

Catch HMLTD at the following shows:

February

13 Liverpool Arts Club

14 Glasgow Nice N Sleazy

15 Edinburgh Opium

16 Birmingham Sunflower Lounge

18 Dublin The Sound House

19 Manchester YES

20 London Secret Venue

21 Bristol The Exchange

Photo Credit: Daniel Mutton

