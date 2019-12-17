Historic Monnow Valley Studios Up For Sale

South Wales studio Monnow Valley is up for sale.

The historic studio is centred on a building built in the 1600s, and was initially the rehearsal room for nearby Rockfield Studios.

Becoming a studio in its own right in the 80s, it went on to house seminal sessions from Black Sabbath, Pulp, and Oasis.

Liam Gallagher took the legend of a 'ghost' on site a little too seriously, leading to much hi-jinks from the rest of the band.

25 years ago today #Oasis released their first single ‘Supersonic’. We did the sleeve artwork, along with everything else Oasis released in the 90’s. A Microdot sleeve - made in #Wales 1994. pic.twitter.com/0zyEOWHhX8 — Microdot (@MicrodotCreativ) April 11, 2019

Now Monnow Valley Studios is up for sale, sold as a freehold with the business as a going concern.

Fancy your chances? Get in touch HERE.

