Hippo Campus Detail New Album 'LP3'

Hippo Campus have unveiled plans for their third album, the aptly titled 'LP3'.

The new album is out on February 4th, and it's set to be ushered out into the watching world by New York based label Grand Jury.

New single 'Boys' is a refreshing blast of indie pop that plays with elements of male sexuality.

A song about partying and regret, 'Boys' also deals with the questions raised by those fleeting feelings that emerge when you're permitted to relax.

Detailing their latest effort, frontman Jake Luppen explained: "It was about this party I went to where I had all these crazy experiences and then woke up feeling like, 'I need to change my life right now', the next day I went to New York and came back, hung out with our new manager, and felt slightly better. It's like that feeling when you're drunk and then you wake up hungover and you hate yourself."

"It's also about exploring sexuality, and the elusiveness of it. I’ve always felt that sexual preference is something that exists beyond the binary. At different points in your life you feel different ways, and that’s ok. In this track we’re kind of comparing that journey to our first trips to NY. It’s this huge place that is always moving past us while we’re trying to grab a hold of it."

Photo Credit: Tonje Thilesen

