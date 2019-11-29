Hinds Return With Synth-Bound Single 'Riding Solo'

Madrid party-starters Hinds have shared their new single 'Riding Solo'.

The band are currently focussed on completing their third album, and this new release moves them into fresh aural pastures.

Produced by Jenn Decilveo in New York, 'Riding Solo' is a wonky synth-pop burner, albeit one that retains their raw DIY-centric sound.

A song about being lonely, and the dislocation that comes with being on tour, it's the sound of Hinds becoming more open about the darker side of life in music.

They comment...

“feeling lonely is one of the most common human feelings, right? well, being a musician doesn’t really help. your whole life is constantly moving and the only thing that remains is yourself. and dealing with yourself, oh gosh, we all know how boring and angering that can be. riding solo is about this. about us.”

“perpetually on the move, being everywhere and nowhere at the same time. surrounded by strangers most time of the day, being nine hours time difference from our people and what we call home, living and dying por y para la música...”

Keane Shaw shot the desert-bound video, and it roots the colour-saturated music in a perfectly choreographed environment.

Photo Credit: Andrea Savall

