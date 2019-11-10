Hinds Return With New Album 'The Prettiest Curse'

Hinds will release new album 'The Prettiest Curse' on April 3rd.

The Madrid garage punk group went back in the studio last year, pushing their music forward in the process.

Out in April, the record will be followed by a full European tour, including a lung-bursting UK run.

New single 'Good Bad Times' signals their return, with their sweet pop aspects coming into focus amid the helter-skelter garage riffs.

In Carlotta Cosials’ own words:

“You know that part in the movies when two people on a relationship are living complete opposite realities? when one thinks everything is great and the other one is about to drown? good bad times is the struggle of communication, time difference, distance. like the two sides of a coin. two sides close together that can’t be separated, even though they seem to be completely different...”

Director Jean LaFleur has constructed a deliberately kitschy video to run alongside it - tune in now.

Hinds will release new album 'The Prettiest Curse' on April 3rd. Catch Hinds at the following shows:

April

13 Brighton CHALK

15 Birmingham The Castle and Falcon

16 Glasgow Classic Grand

18 Dublin The Grand Social

20 Manchester Manchester Academy

21 Bristol The Fleece

22 London Electric Ballroom

Photo Credit: Andrea Savall

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.