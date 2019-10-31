Hinds Channel 90s Chic With 'Just Like Kids (Miau)'

Madrid-based garage-pop band HINDS dropped new single ‘Just Like Kids (Miau)’ with accompanying music video.

The track is part of four-piece’s forthcoming third album ‘The Prettiest Curse,’ which will be June 5th via Lucky Number.

‘Just Like Kids (Miau)’ pokes fun at all the people who ask hilarious questions and give unsolicited advice to the band.

Their witty response is fun and lighthearted, as they sing “Where are you from with that accent that doesn't let you pronounce? Are you Spanish or something / Wait, Can you roll your R's?”

Confidence oozes from the track as the girls flip off all those who gave them unnecessary commentary on how they should act, dress, and sing - making it the perfect feminist anthem.

“If you wondered how does it feel to be a girl in a band, here you go,” the band said in a statement.

The music video was inspired by the 90s, with glittery eye looks, bold colours, and high energy. The women make fun of themselves, picking their teeth in front of the fisheye lens, showing they truly don’t care about people’s ideas on how they should act.

Check it out now.

Words: Caroline Edwards

