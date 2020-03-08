Hinds, CHAI Confirm Joint Release

Hinds and CHAI will release a joint single this month.

The two groups have their own defiant ethos, and the new release will combine party-hard Spanish garage pop with J-punk exuberance.

Together, Hinds and CHAI intend to form the 'United Girls Rock 'n' Roll Club' for the one off release.

Out on August 21st, it follows Hinds recent cover of 'Spanish Bombs' by The Clash, and CHAI's blistering single 'Keep On Rocking'.

Here's the announce.

NEW RELEASE!!!



8/21（FRI） CHAI/HINDS

“UNITED GIRLS ROCK‘N’ROLL CLUB“ RELEASE !!!!



スペインのHINDSとコラボで、素敵な曲が誕生した

Get ready to come with us and @hindsband to a radical place #UnitedGirlsRockandRollClub pic.twitter.com/Yrg8CsQ4oq — CHAI official (@CHAIofficialJPN) August 3, 2020

'United Girls Rock 'n' Roll Club' will be released on August 21st.

Photo Credit: Nadeshiko Nakahara

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.