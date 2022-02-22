Hinako Omori Shares Beautiful New Song 'The Richest Garden In Your Memory'

London based composer Hinako Omori has shared her beautiful new song 'The Richest Garden In Your Memory'.

Out now, the song appears on her incoming album 'a journey...', which lands on March 18th via Houndstooth.

Hinako re-contextualises words from poet/philosopher Emily R Grosholz in this new construction, one that expresses her emphatic use of space.

Tributaries of piano drip down her electronic ambience, with Hinako's voice refusing to go beyond a whisper.

A display of control and release, it's a gorgeous listen, laced with her painterly touch.

"For 'The Richest Garden in your Memory', I took the beautiful words from a poem by my friend and poet/philosopher Emily R Grosholz and put them to music," explains Hinako. "I met Emily when we sat next to each other on a plane to Philadelphia in 2018 - there was a snowstorm in NYC and we were meant to fly straight there for a show, but we changed flights last minute to Philadelphia and drove from there. Emily is a lecturer at Pennsylvania State University and was flying back home."

"We had such a wonderful connection, and ended up chatting away for the whole flight! Since then we reconnected online and have been sharing work with each other - Emily very kindly sent me a book of hers called Great Circles: The Transits of Mathematics and Poetry which I just fell in love with - she travels all over the world hosting lectures, and much of her writing and poetry also incorporates tales from her travels. 'The Richest Garden in your Memory immediately stood out to me and I couldn’t stop thinking about it - so it inspired me to set the words to a melody, and interestingly, it was the quickest composition to come about on the whole record."

"Another wonderful synchronicity - I was reading this book on a tour I was on around Europe with James Bay, and on that same tour both Emily and I happened to be in Rome on the same day, so we had a beautiful reunion - and she came to the show!!"

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Annie Lai

