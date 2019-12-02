Hinako Omori Announces Debut EP

London composer Hinako Omori will release her debut EP 'Auraelia' on November 22nd.

The musician is a keen collaborator, having been part of Georgia's live set up (amongst others) in the past.

After years of fine-tuning Hinako has completed work on her debut EP, which will be released next month.

The music on the EP arose from a period of ill health, one that pushes the way she perceives the world into startling new areas.

Hinako explains...

"The idea of the tracks on 'Auraelia' came about during a strange period of having daily migraines with auras for a month. The physical reaction I was experiencing from the auras – the haziness/blurriness/partial loss of sight and spots of light surrounding every day vision – also seemed to reflect the emotions I was feeling at the time – confusion, lack of clarity, ambiguity, mixed feelings of hope and melancholy..."

"I then discovered that Aurelia is a type of jellyfish, which also strangely seemed to fit the description perfectly! I recently found out that jellyfish don’t have a central nervous system or brain, but respond to stimuli detected from their tentacles - so they’re almost floating through the ocean, kind of helplessly, but perhaps with an innate sense of direction…"

The title track is online now, an engrossing, continually fascinating piece of electronics, dappled in subtle melodies.

Tune in now.

Catch Hinako Oomori at London's Set Space venue on December 4th.

Photo Credit: Ozge Cone

