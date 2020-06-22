Hilma Nikolaisen Utilises Restraint On New Single 'All In (Into The Outset)'

Nordic songwriter Hilma Nikolaisen has shared her new single ‘All In (Into The Outset)’.

The musician rose to prominence as part of Serena-Maneesh, a psychedelic outfit whose 4AD aligned work earned huge acclaim.

Going solo, her own work is busy transitioning into something different, grasping new paths in the process.

New album 'Heritage' is out on January 29th, a mixed, nuanced return.

We're able to share one final preview, with the spartan tones of ‘All In (Into The Outset)’ offering a glimpse of blissful introspection.

The opening guitar pattern undulates into a meditative drone, while Hilma's vocal has rarely been so evocative.

A stripped down yet powerful return, 'Heritage' steers her music into another realm.

Tune in now.

