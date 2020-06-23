Hildegard (Helena Deland + Ouri) Announce Debut EP

Production partnership Hildegard will release their debut EP on June 4th.

The Montreal based project is the work of Helena Deland and Ouri, two artists who found an almost immediate connection to one another.

Hildegard builds on this friendship, with a self-titled EP set to land on June 4th via new Partisan sub imprint section1.

New song 'Jour 1' is online now, and its glacial, sub zero surface is offset by some exquisite melodic flourishes that twist inside and then out.

The frenetic visuals are a real trip, with Hildegard describing 'Jour 1' as being “about processing by partying, and the clarity that sometimes comes with it.”

Check out 'Jour 1' below.

