Hilary Woods Surprises Fans With New 'Feral Hymns' EP

Hilary Woods has shared her new surprise EP 'Feral Hymns'.

Out now, it finds the Irish multimedia artist exploring new realms, exhibiting further aspects of her uncompromising vision.

'Feral Hymns' is a collection of imposing compositions, produced by Hilary herself and mastered by frequent collaborator Lasse Marhaug.

Pitching ethereal aspects against sweeping orchestration and bold electronics, 'Feral Hymns' is - as she puts it - "purged in the shadows..."

Hilary Woods comments... "A collection of hymns set at dusk. Speckled memory, dust, earth, grit, ritual and chant – purged in the shadows.

Unspoken bonds, primal pain, cyclical patterns, unsent love letters. Homemade recordings, made at home."

Catch Hilary Woods at London's Cafe OTO on May 10th.

Photo Credit: Joshua Wright

