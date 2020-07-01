Hideout Announces Second Wave Of Artists, Celebrating 10 Years In Croatia

Hideout is set to celebrate a whole decade in Croatia with serious style.

The festival is returning to the Adriatic’s infamously scenic shores once again on the island of Pag, and today has added the likes of Darius Syrossian, Paul Woolford, Nastia, DJ Seinfeld, Alan Fitzpatrick and Monki to the bill.

Festival goers can expect the best in house, techno, disco, grime, DnB, garage and beyond, and some hefty headliners including MK, Fisher, Chase and Status, Skream, Jamie Jones, Mall Grab and many more.

As well as the beachside antics, the festival has planned a series of boat parties. Past guests have included Skream, house icon Kerri Chandler, and techno producer of the moment Peggy Gou.

The festival takes place 21st-25th June, check out the full line-up (so far) here and get tickets here .

Check out last year's highlights below, to get you in the mood for the big 10 year anniversary.

