Hideout Announce Heavyweight Beach Party Line Up

Hideout has announced the return of its sun-soaked beach party on the idyllic Adriatic coastline, with an all-star line up to match.

Celebrating 10 years of partying on the Croatian shores, Sonny Fodera, Rinse FM host Chris Lorenzo, Paul Woolford and Alisha will kick off the week-long festivities straight from the beach.

Marking its first decade, the festival will also welcome the likes of Darius Syrossian, Gorgon City, Andy C, Mall Grab, Ross From Friends and more, to head up five days of sun-drenched parties from 21st - 25th June.

With the beach party announcement today, festival goers can look forward to genre-defining tech house selector Sonny Fodera, who’s found notoriety as one of Europe’s biggest tech house exports. Long term Hideout fan Paul Woolford also heads back to Zrce Beach this summer for a banger-filled set showcasing his unique blend of deeply soulful house vibes and intense basslines.

DJ, producer, remixer, and Rinse FM host Chris Lorenzo also joins the party, and rounding off the bill at the beach is breakthrough talent Alisha, makeing her Hideout debut.

Beach party tickets are on sale now, available here .

