Hiatus Kaiyote Announce New Album 'Mood Valiant'

Hiatus Kaiyote will release their new album 'Mood Valiant' on June 25th.

The Australian band's new album has deep roots, with the creative process extending back some six years.

Encompassing their ferocious live shows, a fateful trip to Brazil, and singer Nai Palm's breast cancer diagnosis, 'Mood Valiant' has pushed them to the limit.

“When you think your life is going to be taken away from you, it makes you think about who you are,” she comments. “I guess after the breast cancer scare I decided that I needed to prove to life that the offering I have is genuine. My only wish is to live and offer my experience of time and beauty.”

New single 'Get Sun' is out now, a blazing return that is packed with energy, fusing their jazz-leaning melodies with a potent sense of rhythm.

Packing a real punch, it bursts out of the traps, with Hiatus Kaiyote joined by guest Arthur Verocai.

Tracklist:

1. Flight Of The Tiger Lily

2. Sip Into Something Soft

3. Chivalry Is Not Dead

4. And We Go Gentle

5. Get Sun (feat. Arthur Verocai)

6. All The Words We Don't Say

7. Hush Rattle

8. Rose Water

9. Red Room

10. Sparkle Tape Break Up

11. Stone Or Lavender

12. Blood And Marrow

