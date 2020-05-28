Hiatus Channels Exquisite Beauty With 'Semblance'

Iranian ex-pat Hiatus returns with beautifully executed new song 'Semblance'.

The producer travelled to London over a decade ago, but Middle Eastern culture permeates his music.

The push and pull of his relationship to his homeland defines Hiatus' approach to art, and it also supplies more fuel to his creative engine.

New album 'Distancer' was sparked by the producer meeting Faraz Eshgi Sahraei, an accomplished player of a traditional string instrument called the kamancheh.

Together with Faraz' wife Malahat - a renowned vocalist from Northern Iran - the three spent countless months at a studio in Brixton.

A record that matches psychedelic overtones to a genuine meditative sense, the album is led by new song 'Semblance'. It works as a meditation on city life, contrasting urban alienation with the sensory overload that the metropolis can offer.

We're able to share the entrancing visual, created using a Generative Adversarial Network (GAN), which is - Hiatus tells us - “an algorithm designed to learn and generate patterns.”

“We trained the GAN using images of cells taken through a microscope and also star formations taken through a telescope. This enables the GAN to dream an infinite landscape of new cells and star formations and also morph between the two. This ties back to the message of the poem: showing a connection between our elemental selves and the larger universe, which seems so alien and outside of us, yet which is made of exactly the same stuff, and came from exactly the same place.”

Tune in now.

