Hey, This deadmau5, The Neptunes Single Kinda Bangs

deadmau5 has shared 'Pomegranate', his new collaboration with The Neptunes.

The EDM giant has thrown out a curveball for his latest release, partnering with legendary production team The Neptunes.

Pharrell 'n' Chad confirmed their re-union at the start of 2020, launching into a series of projects.

New single 'Pomegranate' actually bangs, with its lush R&B songcraft set against hyper-accentuated electro-pop.

Weirdly, the two approaches seem to meld; perhaps it's the songwriting at the core, but 'Pomegranate' is probably the first deadmau5 track we've had on repeat in a long, long time.

A lush, sensorous piece of electronic music, you can check out the single below.

