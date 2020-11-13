Hey Elbow Reinvent No Doubt Classic 'Don't Speak'

Swedish trio Hey Elbow have shared their version of the No Doubt classic 'Don't Speak'.

The band's ultra-collective approach to music-making allows them to reach unexpected places, something they explore on their new album.

Out now, 'We Three' could be the group's broadest effort yet, a uniquely immersive achievement that fuses pop, psych, and so much more.

"We see Hey Elbow as a cooperative" say the band. "The rule is - every last note has to be written together, when all three members are in the same physical space, with each party an equal driving force in its creation. No one person is the 'band leader'. It's all to do with constructing an open creative environment, based on trust, where full artistic freedom is an equal right - an idea that provides continuous inspiration to explore music together - and ultimately to lift each other higher."

Now they've decided to share a brand new cover, a fresh take on No Doubt's hit single 'Don't Speak'.

It's a highly unconventional cover, a complete reinvention that lifts only a few words and the odd snatch of melody from the original.

Using this as a platform, Hey Elbow then blast off into an entirely new realm, one strewn with guitar pop possibility.

Tune in now.