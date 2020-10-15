Hey Colossus Share New Crusher 'The Eyeball Dance'

Hey Colossus are one of life's constants.

Seasons may come and go, a global pandemic may alter your life without any kind of premeditation, but Hey Colossus march on, this unstoppable force of nature.

New album 'Dances / Curses' is out now, and the initial reaction from fans is that they've hit a new high - bold, driving, and without fear, it's genuine landmark from true stalwarts of the underground.

Released on their new label Wrong Speed, it's actually their thirteenth album to date; unlucky for some, but lucky for Mark Lanegan who grabs a spot of backing vocals.

Album cut 'The Eyeball Dance' is a gripping, riveting piece of music, conjuring an almost unholy level of tension, a primal intensity that transcends its psychedelic framework.

The full visualiser for 'The Eyeball Dance' veers in and out of a dilapidated pier, the lyrics pushed over the screen as the images flicker.

It's simple but it works extraordinarily well - watch it first on Clash.

'Dances / Curses' is out now - buy it HERE.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.