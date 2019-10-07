Here's Why Noel Gallagher Wouldn't Let Liam Use Oasis Music In His Film

Liam Gallagher released his solo documentary As It Was earlier this year, the tale of his unlikely comeback.

Featuring behind the scenes footage and live performances, it offered an intimate glimpse into the world of the iconic frontman.

One person who definitely was not impressed with the film, however, was Noel Gallagher, who denied his brother the right to use Oasis songs in the documentary.

Speaking to Variety , the guitarist was unflinching in his assessment of his sibling, his music, and the film itself.

“Oh, I turned it down, yeah,” he said. “If some fucking moron is going to make a film slagging me off, calling my wife a cunt, after trolling my kids on the Internet, after being a filthy little misogynist sexist prick who cannot keep his fucking mouth off Twitter, and then call me to ask me a favour, I’m like, ‘Wow. You are as dumb as you fucking look’...”

“I don’t give a fuck what music you have in your film; you’re not putting any of mine in. It’s like, ‘Can I ask you a favour?' No, you can’t. Go fuck yourself.”

Asked if he had any plans to watch it, Noel had a quickfire response.

“Uh, no. I couldn’t think of a reason that would make me want to watch it, considering that every time I see that cunt’s face, I want to fucking take out a McDonald’s with a machine gun...”

“So I don’t think I’ll be going to the local cinema to watch him rewrite fucking history (about) what a great guy he is; what a wonderful family man. I’ve got better things to do with my time.”

“You should go and see it, though. Apparently there’s a lot of jogging in it. I don’t know about you, but I like to see my favorite rock stars jogging. Don’t you?”

