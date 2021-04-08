Here's Tom Morello, Bruce Springsteen, And Eddie Vedder Playing 'Highway To Hell'

Tom Morello has laid out plans for new album 'The Atlas Underground Fire'.

The new album is out on October 15th, and it follows on from his 2018 solo project 'The Atlas Underground'.

The emphasis is on collaboration, with the new project boasting everyone from Damian Marley to Bring Me The Horizon.

Due to be released this Autumn, Tom Morello kickstarts the run-in with an all-star version of AC/DC's all-time classic 'Highway To Hell'.

The guitarist is joined by Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder on the song, a truly legendary triptych.

Tom Morello comments: “Our version of ‘Highway To Hell’ pays homage to AC/DC but with Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder, bringing this legendary song into the future. One of the greatest rock ’n’ roll songs of all time sung by two of the greatest rock ’n’ roll singers of all time. And then I drop a shredding guitar solo. Thank you and good night.”

‘The Atlas Underground Fire’ tracklisting:

Harlem Hellfighter

Highway to Hell (featuring Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder)

Let’s Get The Party Started (featuring Bring Me The Horizon)

Driving to Texas (featuring Phantogram)

The War Inside (featuring Chris Stapleton)

Hold The Line (featuring grandson)

Naraka (featuring Mike Posner)

The Achilles List (featuring Damian Marley)

Night Witch (featuring phem)

Charmed I’m Sure (featuring Protohype)

Save Our Souls (featuring Dennis Lyxzén of Refused)

On The Shore Of Eternity (featuring Sama’ Abdulhadi)

