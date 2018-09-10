Here's The Real Reason Bobby Gillespie Refused To Dance On This Week

Primal Scream frontman Bobby Gillespie has always been aware that partying has a political element.

The band who recorded 'Swastika Eyes' have always stood on the left, so it's no doubt this commitment that led Bobby Gillespie - son of a Trade Union activist, after all - to agree to appear on This Week.

The Beeb's political chat-show, he was obstensibly there to promote the release of the freshly unearthed Muscle Shoals tapes that preceded the recording of 'Give Out But Don't Give Up'.

The interview didn't go to plan. Cut off and cut down, Bobby Gillespie's stony-faced reaction swiftly went viral, with opinions divided over his reaction.

The truth is, though, it wasn't some played out rock 'n' roll stunt, but the honest reaction of someone who expected to be given space to express their beliefs, but was pushed to one side.

As the frontman wrote on social media: "My line of reasoning was that here in the U.K. we are not progressing but regressing back to the social inequalities of the 1930’s due to the failure of 40 years of Free Market Capitalism, and tying that in with the rise of Fascism in Europe & all over the world; I was immediately cut off by Andrew Neil who quickly handed the question over to Michael Portillo."

"I never got to say what I fully wanted, my impression was that Andrew Neil sensed an alternative opinion that he didn’t want to hear and closed me down. I found him to be arrogant, rude & smug."

He finished: "This film sums up the attitude of the political class of our country, and the media who support / serve / enable them."

Check out Bobby Gillespie's statement below.

