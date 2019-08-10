Here's The First Clip From Alan McGee Biopic Creation Stories

The first clip from Alan McGee biopic Creation Stories has been revealed.

The film is directed by Nick Moran, and features a script by Irvine Welsh, loosely adapted from McGee's own memoir Creation Stories - Riots, Raves And Running A Record Label.

Ewen Bremner takes the central role, while the cast makes room for Suki Waterhouse, Jason Isaacs, Jason Flemyng, Paul Kaye, Steven Berkoff, Thomas Turgoose, and Ed Byrne.

The first clip is online now, and it features Alan McGee flogging white label demos to a record shop in order to get rent money for the Creation office.

Producer Shelley Hammond comments: "We are really excited for everyone to get a first glimpse at Creation Stories! It’s a true British film in the best way possible. Nick Moran and everyone involved has done an absolutely sterling job and the best part is soon to come - when it’s out there for all to see!”

Director Nick Moran adds: "Creation Stories’ is a modern day fable. Part cautionary tale, part cavalier romp, mostly hilarious, occasionally sobering, and constantly engaging..."

"An irresistible trip down memory lane, or a delightful history lesson about the last great days of rock 'n' roll. When Britannia ruled the airwaves, thanks to one man with his misfit mates and their indie record label that briefly changed history. It is shamelessly entertaining and I hope, a joy for everyone!"

Tune in now.

