Here's Every Release For Record Store Day 2020

The full list of releases for Record Store Day 2020 has been unveiled.

The annual event is always a talking point, but underneath the avalanche of releases some gold can still be found.

The full list emerged a few hours ago, with independent record shops now able to submit their claims for releases.

It's typically eclectic, moving from a re-issue of Paul McCartney's solo debut LP and a 'lost' Neil Young acoustic album from 1974 right through to Robyn, Gorillaz, and Suede.

Kraftwerk return to their early work, re-issuing 'I' and 'II', while Fleetwood Mac have lined up 'The Alternate Rumours' - another take on their seminal soft rock classic.

Elsewhere, there's the 25th anniversary edition of Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s 'Return To The 36 Chambers: The Dirty Version' and a seven inch from Christine and the Queens.

Record Store Day takes place on April 18th.

Here's the full list.

