Here Are Neil Young, Bob Dylan Hyde Park Stage Times

Neil Young and Bob Dylan play London's Hyde Park tomorrow (July 12th) - here are the stage times.
The legendary songwriters were set to play Barclaycard presents British Summertime, but Neil Young's protestations forced them out of that concert run.
As a result, this is a standalone gig, although it utilises the BST stage set up.
The supporting cast is terrific, too, featuring everyone from Cat Power and Laura Marling through to BRIT Critics Choice winner Sam Fender.
Here are the stage times in full:
Great Oak Stage
20.30 - Bob Dylan
18.00 - Neil Young
16.45 - Laura Marling
15.30 - Cat Power
14.15 - Sam Fender
North Stage
17.30 - Adia Victoria
16.15 Vista Kicks
Summer Stage
17.30 - Big Society
16.15 - Boy Azooga
15.00 - Hardwicke Circus
Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.