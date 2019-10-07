Here Are Neil Young, Bob Dylan Hyde Park Stage Times

Neil Young and Bob Dylan play London's Hyde Park tomorrow (July 12th) - here are the stage times.

The legendary songwriters were set to play Barclaycard presents British Summertime, but Neil Young's protestations forced them out of that concert run.

As a result, this is a standalone gig, although it utilises the BST stage set up.

The supporting cast is terrific, too, featuring everyone from Cat Power and Laura Marling through to BRIT Critics Choice winner Sam Fender.

Here are the stage times in full:

Great Oak Stage

20.30 - Bob Dylan

18.00 - Neil Young

16.45 - Laura Marling

15.30 - Cat Power

14.15 - Sam Fender

North Stage

17.30 - Adia Victoria

16.15 Vista Kicks

Summer Stage

17.30 - Big Society

16.15 - Boy Azooga

15.00 - Hardwicke Circus

