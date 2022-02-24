Hercules & Love Affair Confirm New Album 'In Amber'

Hercules & Love Affair will release new album 'In Amber' on June 17th.

The project is led by Andy Butler, a figure who merged a deep and abiding love for the transformative power of club culture with a desire to explore fresh arenas.

'In Amber' is the first new Hercules & Love Affair album in five years, and it aims to incorporate areas of emotion normally ignored in club music.

“Across this record, there are emotional fields I hadn’t ventured into previously with Hercules & Love Affair,” says Butler. “Destruction, rage, loss, but also redemption and journeying towards empowerment are all touchstones on the album. It has taken years to make, but I am happy to put it forward now, at a moment in time where we have all been confronted with such heightened feelings collectively and on an unprecedented scale”.

Guests include Icelandic artist Elin Ey, while Hercules & Love Affair unite with ANOHNI for the first time since epochal 2008 smash 'Blind'.

Untethered from the desire for euphoria, the new album touches on left-field electronics, industrial and more, while remaining rooted in the club experience.

“In dance music, the focus tends to be more on celebration, joy, desire, heartbreak,” Butler adds. “But rage? Existential contemplation? Not so much... certain emotions seemed to be off limits”.

Terrific new song 'Grace' is online now - tune in below.

Tracklisting:

1. Grace

2. One

3. You’ve Won This War

4. Christian Prayers

5. Dissociation

6. Contempt for You

7. Gates of Separation

8. Killing His Family

9. Who Will Save Us?

10. The Eyes of the Father

11. Poisonous Storytelling

12. Repent

