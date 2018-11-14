Her Songs Underlines The Value Of Collaboration

Much of the positive value attributed to the internet comes from its ability to bring people together, to create communities.

That's certainly the case with Her Songs. A new project, it owes its origins to a social media conversation between five female songwriters based in various locations around the globe.

Realising that pooling their resources could offer them something different, the quintet met up in Los Angeles, and began sketching out new ideas.

Inspired and emboldened, the finished five track EP 'HER SONGS LA' will be released on December 14th and features music from Maddie Jay (Canada), Emily Browning (New Zealand), The Naked Eye (UK/France), Marie Dahlstrøm (Denmark) and Dani Murcia (US/Colombia).

We're able to share slinky R&B jammer 'Just A Phase', and it's both an ode to the 90s classics that first inspired them and a highly personal meditation.

The group explain...

"We wanted this song to be a reminder to ourselves and others that when creative, energetic or mental blocks arise, it is not the end of the world. All things pass, both highs and lows, and in the grand scheme of life, it really is just one small moment. In the verses, we wanted to emphasize that each day, each sunrise, presents a new slate, a new opportunity. Not every day is going to be perfect, things won't always go as planned, but it is precisely these days that teach us the most, and allow us to enjoy and appreciate the good days."

"We've learned that the hardships are what make us stronger in the end, because there is always a lesson to be learned. We wanted to write a song that was an honest representation of letting go of perfectionism and giving ourselves permission to make mistakes in the short time period that we had to create this record."

Tune in now.

Oh, and we've also nabbed this short clip of Her Songs in the studio!

