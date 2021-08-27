Henry Taylour Shares New EP 'Aftersun'

Songwriter Henry Taylour has shared his new EP 'Aftersun'.

The short burst of creativity points to something much broader in his work, re-contextualising folk tropes while adding pop directness.

Reminiscent of everyone from 'Harvest' era Neil Young to The Tallest Man On Earth, Henry Taylour taps into that bucolic, late summer feel.

Hazy, organic musicality with lyricism that drips of melancholy, the EP touches on locations as far apart as the UK and East Africa.

Laid down in a burst of sessions in Wales, 'Aftersun' recalls those moments when the sun has gone down, but the ground is still warm.

He comments: “This EP is a collection of songs, spread out in writing between East Africa and UK, recorded in Wales that explore escapism, space, and relationships.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Sumi Sadurni

- - -