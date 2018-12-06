Henry Nowhere's 'Problems Of The Heart' Is A Fine Debut

Henry Nowhere is a touring member of Day Wave, a pretty damn fine guitar pop combo.

Based in Los Angeles, it turns out the musician has a grand batch of solo material up his sleeve, meditations on life in the City Of Angels.

With a debut EP incoming Henry Nowhere is ready to share the lead single, and 'Problems Of The Heart' is a confident, intoxicating introduction.

From the chugging bassline down to those glacial synths and the clipped, effervescent guitar lines it's a potent pop package, but one built in an off piste manner.

Continually veering outside the boundaries, Henry Nowhere also manages to keep things concise, applying real precision to his songwriting.

Tune in now.

