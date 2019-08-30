Henry Green Shares Beautiful New Song 'All'

Electronic producer Henry Green has shared his new song 'All'.

The musician was formerly based in Bristol, before relocating to a tiny village in Wiltshire.

Constructing his new album 'Half Light' in a home studio, the record gathered focus following a fragmentary creative process.

Out on July 3rd, the final single to emerge from the album is his beatific new cut 'All'.

An urge towards communication, 'All' is one of the points where the incoming LP started to coalesce.

He explains: "'All' was the first track I finished for the album. I’d had a lot of rough sketches and lyrical fragments, but nothing concrete. The lyric ‘Call all the words out of me’ was almost written in desperation, a strange cry for some sort of release."

"The original production ideas for the track were actually floating around a couple of years ago, and it was sort of an ongoing project, where I’d add, take away and edit layers every week to try and create an image of how it’d feel as a structured track."

"Once I finally started to layer those vocal ideas in, the track formed really quickly and I abandoned it. I didn’t want to keep reinterpreting and reediting something that had finally found a semi-finished form. 'All', and its nonchalant nature, ended up being the catalyst for the rest of the record."

Tune in now.

