Hendrix Harris Smashes Back With 'AFTERMATH'

Hendrix Harris is a true all-rounder.

A singer, songwriter, and rapper, the musician moves between different roles, building his profile in the process.

New single 'AFTERMATH' finds Hendrix Harris crashing back into view, moving with serious swagger.

It's a hard-hitting return, one that dips into unseen areas of the rising artist's personality.

The divide between light and shade is made explicit in the full video, a black and white shoot that picks up on that split personality trait.

A real Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde affair, it's a superb exhibition of Hendrix Harris' crunching creativity.

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.