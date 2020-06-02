Hemai's 'Noa Noa' Touches On Neo-Soul

Hemai links with Emilia Anastazja on super new single 'Noa Noa'.

The producer and multi-instrumentalist pushes his music into a neo-soul sphere on the new release, intertwining these elements with uplifting electronics.

It's a finely balanced return, one that finds Hemai enacting a wonderfully warm sense of the human on his digital production.

There's a faint bossa nova element to the track, too, while Emilia Anastazja's vocal transports it to another dimension.

“I like to imagine the music in its own little universe,” Hemai explains. “Free of all things unloving, and rich of everything loving. All of the music tends to come from this place in my head and heart which is why I end up gravitating to certain progressions and instrumental choices.”

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.